Guj Ind Power Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 336.31 crore, up 1.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 336.31 crore in September 2020 up 1.18% from Rs. 332.38 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.94 crore in September 2020 down 9.34% from Rs. 51.77 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 117.26 crore in September 2020 down 2.19% from Rs. 119.88 crore in September 2019.

Guj Ind Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.10 in September 2020 from Rs. 3.42 in September 2019.

Guj Ind Power shares closed at 68.05 on November 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given 22.06% returns over the last 6 months and -1.38% over the last 12 months.