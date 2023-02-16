Guj Ind Power Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 376.47 crore, up 43.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 376.47 crore in December 2022 up 43.84% from Rs. 261.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.10 crore in December 2022 up 22.15% from Rs. 27.92 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 101.50 crore in December 2022 up 9.98% from Rs. 92.29 crore in December 2021.

Guj Ind Power EPS has increased to Rs. 2.25 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.85 in December 2021.

Guj Ind Power shares closed at 79.30 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.96% returns over the last 6 months and 0.38% over the last 12 months.