    Guj Ind Power Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 376.47 crore, up 43.84% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 02:06 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Industries Power Co. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 376.47 crore in December 2022 up 43.84% from Rs. 261.74 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.10 crore in December 2022 up 22.15% from Rs. 27.92 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 101.50 crore in December 2022 up 9.98% from Rs. 92.29 crore in December 2021.

    Guj Ind Power EPS has increased to Rs. 2.25 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.85 in December 2021.

    Guj Ind Power shares closed at 79.30 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.96% returns over the last 6 months and 0.38% over the last 12 months.

    Gujarat Industries Power Co.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations376.47252.28261.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations376.47252.28261.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials222.9694.82100.37
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.1422.4824.01
    Depreciation42.1041.2840.64
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses46.0059.4549.82
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.2934.2546.89
    Other Income19.1213.514.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax59.4047.7651.65
    Interest10.168.777.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax49.2438.9944.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax49.2438.9944.35
    Tax15.1512.3616.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities34.1026.6327.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period34.1026.6327.92
    Equity Share Capital151.25151.25151.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.251.761.85
    Diluted EPS2.251.761.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.251.761.85
    Diluted EPS2.251.761.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

