GSS Infotech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.19 crore, up 22.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.19 crore in March 2022 up 22.72% from Rs. 4.23 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.90 crore in March 2022 down 82.88% from Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.85 crore in March 2022 down 85% from Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2021.

GSS Infotech shares closed at 216.40 on May 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given 125.65% returns over the last 6 months and 222.99% over the last 12 months.