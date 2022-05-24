GSS Infotech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.19 crore, up 22.72% Y-o-Y
May 24, 2022 / 04:57 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GSS Infotech are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.19 crore in March 2022 up 22.72% from Rs. 4.23 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.90 crore in March 2022 down 82.88% from Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.85 crore in March 2022 down 85% from Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2021.
GSS Infotech shares closed at 216.40 on May 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given 125.65% returns over the last 6 months and 222.99% over the last 12 months.
|GSS Infotech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.19
|6.24
|4.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.19
|6.24
|4.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.78
|1.89
|2.05
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.05
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.42
|2.48
|3.37
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.05
|1.82
|-1.24
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.20
|0.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.89
|2.02
|-1.05
|Interest
|0.01
|0.02
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.90
|2.00
|-1.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.90
|2.00
|-1.10
|Tax
|--
|0.09
|-0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.90
|1.91
|-1.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.90
|1.91
|-1.04
|Equity Share Capital
|16.94
|16.94
|16.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.12
|1.13
|-0.61
|Diluted EPS
|-0.96
|1.13
|-0.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.12
|1.13
|-0.61
|Diluted EPS
|-0.96
|1.13
|-0.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
