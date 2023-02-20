GSS Infotech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.05 crore, down 35.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.05 crore in December 2022 down 35.06% from Rs. 6.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2022 down 47.38% from Rs. 1.91 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.43 crore in December 2022 down 30.92% from Rs. 2.07 crore in December 2021.

GSS Infotech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.59 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.13 in December 2021.

GSS Infotech shares closed at 224.50 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.85% returns over the last 6 months and 114.63% over the last 12 months.