GSPL Q4 PAT seen up 57.8% YoY to Rs. 228 cr: Kotak

Additional Excise Duty of Rs 1 per litre on petrol & diesel for road and infra has been announced. (moneycontrol)

Kotak has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Gas Utilities sector. The brokerage house expects GSPL to report net profit at Rs. 228 crore up 57.8% year-on-year (up 48.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 30.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 17.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 511.5 crore, according to Kotak.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 28.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 33.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 441 crore.

