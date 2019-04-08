App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2019 01:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GSK Consumer Q4 PAT seen up 15.7% YoY to Rs. 245.1 cr: Kotak

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Kotak has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Consumer Staples sector. The brokerage house expects GSK Consumer to report net profit at Rs. 245.1 crore up 15.7% year-on-year (up 25.5% quarter-on-quarter).


Net Sales are expected to increase by 11.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 18 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,317.6 crore, according to Kotak.


Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 17.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 23.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 294.7 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Apr 8, 2019 01:47 pm

tags #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #consumer staples #earnings #GSK Consumer #Kotak #Result Poll

