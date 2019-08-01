App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2019 08:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

GSK Consumer Healthcare Q1 net profit up 24% to Rs 248 cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 200.44 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare said in a BSE filing.

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare on August 1 reported a 23.76 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 248.08 crore for the quarter ended June 2019.

Total income stood at Rs 1,320.90 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 1,203.59 crore for the same period a year ago.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare closed at Rs 7,379.40 per scrip on BSE, down 0.50 per cent from its previous close.

First Published on Aug 1, 2019 08:47 pm

tags #Business #GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare #Results

