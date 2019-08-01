GSK Consumer Healthcare Q1 net profit up 24% to Rs 248 cr

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare on August 1 reported a 23.76 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 248.08 crore for the quarter ended June 2019.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 200.44 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare said in a BSE filing.

Total income stood at Rs 1,320.90 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 1,203.59 crore for the same period a year ago.