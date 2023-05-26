GSFC Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,410.19 crore, up 17.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,410.19 crore in March 2023 up 17.85% from Rs. 2,045.12 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 240.49 crore in March 2023 down 17.71% from Rs. 292.26 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 368.54 crore in March 2023 down 24.79% from Rs. 490.03 crore in March 2022.

GSFC EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.34 in March 2022.

GSFC shares closed at 163.85 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.80% returns over the last 6 months and 7.41% over the last 12 months.