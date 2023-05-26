English
    GSFC Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,410.19 crore, up 17.85% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,410.19 crore in March 2023 up 17.85% from Rs. 2,045.12 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 240.49 crore in March 2023 down 17.71% from Rs. 292.26 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 368.54 crore in March 2023 down 24.79% from Rs. 490.03 crore in March 2022.

    GSFC EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.34 in March 2022.

    GSFC shares closed at 163.85 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.80% returns over the last 6 months and 7.41% over the last 12 months.

    Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,410.193,421.132,045.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,410.193,421.132,045.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,446.181,471.141,205.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods24.41563.3295.69
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-35.13303.23-318.58
    Power & Fuel169.87322.89288.46
    Employees Cost269.77163.85151.41
    Depreciation44.7445.9444.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses192.94252.05199.85
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax297.41298.71378.19
    Other Income26.3917.6767.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax323.80316.38445.84
    Interest3.096.143.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax320.71310.24442.65
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax320.71310.24442.65
    Tax80.22-97.28150.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities240.49407.52292.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period240.49407.52292.26
    Equity Share Capital79.7079.7079.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.0310.237.34
    Diluted EPS6.0310.237.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.0310.237.34
    Diluted EPS6.0310.237.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 09:45 am