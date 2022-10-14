Greenply Industries Q2 PAT may dip 50.8% YoY to Rs. 15.7 cr: Yes Securities

Greenply Industries | CMP: Rs 195 | The stock ended in the green on September 21. Tata Housing Opportunities Fund & other funds acquired additional 60,000 equity shares (0.05% stake) in Greenply Industries via open market transactions on September 19. With this, their total shareholding in the company increased to 5.05%, up from 4.99 percent earlier.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Yes Securities has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Building Materials sector. The brokerage house expects Greenply Industries to report net profit at Rs. 15.7 crore down 50.8% year-on-year (down 24.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 6.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 11.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 402.7 crore, according to Yes Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 340 percent Y-o-Y (down 74 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 32.6 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.