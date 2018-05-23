Grasim Industries Q4 profit up 18% at Rs 373 cr on better operating performance

Grasim Industries has reported 18.3 percent jump in its Q4FY18 net profit to Rs 373.12 crore on the bank of strong revenue growth and operating performance.

The profit included one-time loss of Rs 218.7 crore.

The company had posted profit of Rs 315.49 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue of the company was up 47.8 percent at Rs 4,605.55 crore versus Rs 3116.64 crore.

EBITDA or operating profit was up 61 percent at Rs 844 crore and margin was at 18.34 percent.

The board has recommended dividend at 310 percent (Rs 20) per equity share of face value Rs 2 each for the year ended March 31, 2018.

At 14:39 hrs Grasim Industries was quoting at Rs 1,040.40, up Rs 0.10, or 0.01 percent on the BSE