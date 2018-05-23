App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
May 23, 2018 02:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Grasim Industries Q4 profit up 18% at Rs 373 cr on better operating performance

EBITDA or operating profit was up 61 percent at Rs 844 crore and margin was at 18.34 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Grasim Industries has reported 18.3 percent jump in its Q4FY18 net profit to Rs 373.12 crore on the bank of strong revenue growth and operating performance.

The profit included one-time loss of Rs 218.7 crore.

The company had posted profit of Rs 315.49 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue of the company was up 47.8 percent at Rs 4,605.55 crore versus Rs 3116.64 crore.

EBITDA or operating profit was up 61 percent at Rs 844 crore and margin was at 18.34 percent.

The board has recommended dividend at 310 percent (Rs 20) per equity share of face value Rs 2 each for the year ended March 31, 2018.

At 14:39 hrs Grasim Industries was quoting at Rs 1,040.40, up Rs 0.10, or 0.01 percent on the BSE

tags #Results

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.