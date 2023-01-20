Grasim Industries Q3 PAT may dip 40.2% YoY to Rs. 292.6 cr: Motilal Oswal

Grasim Industries | CMP: Rs 1,745.95 | The share price ended in the green adding over 2 percent after the company's standalone net profit was up 1.8% at Rs 964 rore against Rs 947 crore (YoY). Standalone revenue was up 36.7% at Rs 4,933 crore against Rs 4,933 crore (YoY) while standalone EBITDA rose 19.4% at Rs 956 crore against Rs 801.5 crore (YoY).

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 22) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects Grasim Industries to report net profit at Rs. 292.6 crore down 40.2% year-on-year (down 71.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 7.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 8.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 6,200.2 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 24.6 percent Y-o-Y (down 27.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 695.1 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Motilal_All1