Graphite India Q4 PAT seen up 17.5% YoY to Rs. 533.1 cr: ICICI Direct

3. Graphite India | Sales growth in March 2018: 29.92% | June: 46.59% | September: 13% | Graphite India is the pioneer in India for manufacture of graphite electrodes as well as carbon and graphite speciality products.

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Metals & Mining sector. The brokerage house expects Graphite India to report net profit at Rs. 533.1 crore up 17.5% year-on-year (down 30.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 38.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 9.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,677 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 16.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 28.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 778 crore.

