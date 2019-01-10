Graphite India Q3 PAT seen up 99.4% YoY to Rs. 678.8 cr: ICICI Direct

3. Graphite India | Sales growth in March 2018: 29.92% | June: 46.59% | September: 13% | Graphite India is the pioneer in India for manufacture of graphite electrodes as well as carbon and graphite speciality products.

ICICI Direct has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 18) earnings estimates for the Metals & Mining sector. The brokerage house expects Graphite India to report net profit at Rs. 678.8 crore up 99.4% year-on-year (down 25.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 72 percent Y-o-Y (down 20.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,605.2 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 89.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 28.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 982.6 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.