Goldstone Tech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.01 crore, up 51.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.01 crore in September 2022 up 51.9% from Rs. 13.83 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.54 crore in September 2022 down 16.15% from Rs. 1.83 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.23 crore in September 2022 down 12.89% from Rs. 2.56 crore in September 2021.

Goldstone Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.44 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.98 in September 2021.

Goldstone Tech shares closed at 51.65 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.00% returns over the last 6 months and -1.71% over the last 12 months.