    Goldstone Tech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.24 crore, up 31.83% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 10:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Goldstone Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20.24 crore in March 2023 up 31.83% from Rs. 15.36 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 up 97.86% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2023 up 204.76% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2022.

    Goldstone Tech shares closed at 65.80 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.66% returns over the last 6 months and 11.24% over the last 12 months.

    Goldstone Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.2420.8415.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations20.2420.8415.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.814.355.34
    Depreciation0.420.120.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.1315.1411.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.101.23-1.10
    Other Income0.340.330.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.241.56-0.74
    Interest0.160.040.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.081.51-0.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.081.51-0.80
    Tax0.090.52-0.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.010.99-0.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.010.99-0.47
    Equity Share Capital34.5834.5834.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.29-0.14
    Diluted EPS--0.29-0.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.29-0.14
    Diluted EPS--0.29-0.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Goldstone Tech #Goldstone Technologies #Results
    first published: May 30, 2023 10:11 am