Goldstone Tech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.24 crore, up 31.83% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Goldstone Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 20.24 crore in March 2023 up 31.83% from Rs. 15.36 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 up 97.86% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2023 up 204.76% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2022.
Goldstone Tech shares closed at 65.80 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.66% returns over the last 6 months and 11.24% over the last 12 months.
|Goldstone Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20.24
|20.84
|15.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|20.24
|20.84
|15.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.81
|4.35
|5.34
|Depreciation
|0.42
|0.12
|0.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|15.13
|15.14
|11.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.10
|1.23
|-1.10
|Other Income
|0.34
|0.33
|0.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.24
|1.56
|-0.74
|Interest
|0.16
|0.04
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.08
|1.51
|-0.80
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.08
|1.51
|-0.80
|Tax
|0.09
|0.52
|-0.34
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.01
|0.99
|-0.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.01
|0.99
|-0.47
|Equity Share Capital
|34.58
|34.58
|34.58
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.29
|-0.14
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.29
|-0.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.29
|-0.14
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.29
|-0.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited