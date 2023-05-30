Goldstone Tech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.24 crore, up 31.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.24 crore in March 2023 up 31.83% from Rs. 15.36 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 up 97.86% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2023 up 204.76% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2022.

Goldstone Tech shares closed at 65.80 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.66% returns over the last 6 months and 11.24% over the last 12 months.