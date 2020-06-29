Goldstone Tech Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 12.23 crore, up 30.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.23 crore in March 2020 up 30.2% from Rs. 9.40 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2020 up 151.41% from Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2020 up 912.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2019.

Goldstone Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.27 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.53 in March 2019.

Goldstone Tech shares closed at 8.55 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 3.01% returns over the last 6 months and -6.56% over the last 12 months.