Goldstone Tech Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 9.40 crore, up 27.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.40 crore in March 2019 up 27.28% from Rs. 7.38 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2019 down 170.65% from Rs. 1.41 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2019 down 85.19% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2018.

Goldstone Tech shares closed at 12.45 on February 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -34.99% returns over the last 6 months and 18.01% over the last 12 months.