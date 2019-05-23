Goldstone Tech Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 9.40 crore, up 27.28% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Goldstone Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.40 crore in March 2019 up 27.28% from Rs. 7.38 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2019 down 170.65% from Rs. 1.41 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2019 down 85.19% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2018.
Goldstone Tech shares closed at 12.45 on February 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -34.99% returns over the last 6 months and 18.01% over the last 12 months.
|
|Goldstone Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.40
|7.46
|7.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.40
|7.46
|7.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.14
|3.97
|4.70
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.09
|0.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.38
|2.85
|2.19
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.22
|0.55
|0.38
|Other Income
|0.20
|0.04
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.02
|0.59
|0.43
|Interest
|0.08
|0.08
|0.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.10
|0.51
|0.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.10
|0.51
|0.32
|Tax
|0.90
|--
|-1.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.99
|0.51
|1.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.99
|0.51
|1.41
|Equity Share Capital
|18.78
|18.78
|18.78
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.53
|0.27
|0.75
|Diluted EPS
|-0.53
|0.27
|0.75
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.53
|0.27
|0.75
|Diluted EPS
|-0.53
|0.27
|0.75
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited