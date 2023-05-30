English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Goldstone Tech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.39 crore, up 61.57% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 12:03 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Goldstone Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 26.39 crore in March 2023 up 61.57% from Rs. 16.33 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2023 up 10.06% from Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 up 108.51% from Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2022.

    Goldstone Tech shares closed at 65.80 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.66% returns over the last 6 months and 11.24% over the last 12 months.

    Goldstone Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations26.3927.4516.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations26.3927.4516.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.265.116.28
    Depreciation0.450.140.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.3421.3811.35
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.660.82-1.41
    Other Income0.290.340.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.371.16-1.05
    Interest0.260.120.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.621.04-1.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.621.04-1.11
    Tax0.090.52-0.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.720.51-0.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.720.51-0.80
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.720.51-0.80
    Equity Share Capital34.5834.5834.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.210.15-0.23
    Diluted EPS-0.210.15-0.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.210.15-0.23
    Diluted EPS-0.210.15-0.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Goldstone Tech #Goldstone Technologies #Results
    first published: May 30, 2023 11:52 am