Goldstone Tech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.39 crore, up 61.57% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Goldstone Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 26.39 crore in March 2023 up 61.57% from Rs. 16.33 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2023 up 10.06% from Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 up 108.51% from Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2022.
Goldstone Tech shares closed at 65.80 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.66% returns over the last 6 months and 11.24% over the last 12 months.
|Goldstone Technologies
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|26.39
|27.45
|16.33
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|26.39
|27.45
|16.33
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.26
|5.11
|6.28
|Depreciation
|0.45
|0.14
|0.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.34
|21.38
|11.35
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.66
|0.82
|-1.41
|Other Income
|0.29
|0.34
|0.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.37
|1.16
|-1.05
|Interest
|0.26
|0.12
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.62
|1.04
|-1.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.62
|1.04
|-1.11
|Tax
|0.09
|0.52
|-0.32
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.72
|0.51
|-0.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.72
|0.51
|-0.80
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.72
|0.51
|-0.80
|Equity Share Capital
|34.58
|34.58
|34.58
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|0.15
|-0.23
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|0.15
|-0.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|0.15
|-0.23
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|0.15
|-0.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
