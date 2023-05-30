Goldstone Tech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.39 crore, up 61.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.39 crore in March 2023 up 61.57% from Rs. 16.33 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2023 up 10.06% from Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 up 108.51% from Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2022.

Goldstone Tech shares closed at 65.80 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.66% returns over the last 6 months and 11.24% over the last 12 months.