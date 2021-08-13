Goldstone Tech Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12.33 crore, up 34.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.33 crore in June 2021 up 34.83% from Rs. 9.14 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2021 down 445.59% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2021 down 186.49% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2020.

Goldstone Tech shares closed at 14.60 on August 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 41.75% returns over the last 6 months and 78.05% over the last 12 months.