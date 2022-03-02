Goldstone Tech Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 16.75 crore, up 26.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.75 crore in December 2021 up 26.5% from Rs. 13.24 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021 down 117.25% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021 down 83.58% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2020.

Goldstone Tech shares closed at 60.10 on February 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 257.74% returns over the last 6 months and 284.03% over the last 12 months.