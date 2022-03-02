Goldstone Tech Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 16.75 crore, up 26.5% Y-o-Y
March 02, 2022 / 01:39 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Goldstone Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 16.75 crore in December 2021 up 26.5% from Rs. 13.24 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021 down 117.25% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021 down 83.58% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2020.
Goldstone Tech shares closed at 60.10 on February 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 257.74% returns over the last 6 months and 284.03% over the last 12 months.
|Goldstone Technologies
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16.75
|15.51
|13.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|16.75
|15.51
|13.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|8.54
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.94
|5.32
|5.39
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.09
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.06
|1.13
|7.20
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.34
|0.44
|0.57
|Other Income
|0.35
|2.02
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.02
|2.46
|0.58
|Interest
|0.04
|0.02
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.02
|2.44
|0.54
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.02
|2.44
|0.54
|Tax
|0.02
|0.62
|0.29
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.04
|1.82
|0.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.04
|1.82
|0.26
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.04
|1.82
|0.26
|Equity Share Capital
|34.58
|18.78
|18.78
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.97
|0.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.97
|0.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.97
|0.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.97
|0.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
