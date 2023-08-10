Gokul Agro Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,468.86 crore, down 13.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,468.86 crore in June 2023 down 13.81% from Rs. 2,864.32 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.05 crore in June 2023 down 14.93% from Rs. 28.27 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.94 crore in June 2023 up 6.23% from Rs. 62.07 crore in June 2022.

Gokul Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.63 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.98 in June 2022.

Gokul Agro shares closed at 120.80 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.94% returns over the last 6 months and 48.68% over the last 12 months.