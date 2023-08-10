English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Gokul Agro Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,468.86 crore, down 13.81% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 09:25 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gokul Agro Resources are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,468.86 crore in June 2023 down 13.81% from Rs. 2,864.32 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.05 crore in June 2023 down 14.93% from Rs. 28.27 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.94 crore in June 2023 up 6.23% from Rs. 62.07 crore in June 2022.

    Gokul Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.63 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.98 in June 2022.

    Gokul Agro shares closed at 120.80 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.94% returns over the last 6 months and 48.68% over the last 12 months.

    Gokul Agro Resources
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,468.862,638.982,864.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,468.862,638.982,864.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,243.391,855.732,407.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods240.56587.59281.73
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-130.0173.2634.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.6210.888.57
    Depreciation7.497.187.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses46.5733.2872.42
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.2471.0752.33
    Other Income7.216.982.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax58.4578.0554.84
    Interest26.9927.8117.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax31.4650.2337.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax31.4650.2337.22
    Tax7.4112.408.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.0537.8328.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.0537.8328.27
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates24.0537.8328.27
    Equity Share Capital29.5129.5128.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.632.621.98
    Diluted EPS1.632.621.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.632.621.98
    Diluted EPS1.632.621.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction #Gokul Agro #Gokul Agro Resources #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 09:11 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!