English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Donald Trump Jr On India’s Decade, China’s Role, Investments
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Godrej Consumer Products: Building blocks for the longer term

    Investment in category development, focus on brand-building and growing volumes in double digits are work in progress for this FMCG major

    Nandish Shah
    December 14, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST
    Godrej Consumer Products: Building blocks for the longer term

    (Representative image) We expect gross margins to improve sequentially in the December 2022 and the March 2023 quarters

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Expect mid-single digit volume growth in second half of FY23 Advertisement spends have increased Indonesian operations likely to turn around by H2 Remain positive; investors can add and accumulate stock on declines  Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL; CMP: Rs 877; Market capitalisation: Rs 89,670 crore) has walked the path it had mentioned, post the joining of the new CEO in October 2021. The recovery, which was expected earlier, has been delayed by higher raw material prices and the slowdown in Indonesia business. It saw a...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Airlines are ruling the sky again, will the stocks fly?

      Dec 13, 2022 / 04:12 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Indian equities' future looks bright, core inflation remains high, silver demands investors’ attention, climate crisis brings forth investment opportunities, and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | How globalisation has changed the game of football

      Dec 10, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST

      The cross-border flow of money and players in football has created fertile ground for economists to study these linkages. Of course, true fans care little for such material things and live for the simple joy of watching the game

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers