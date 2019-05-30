App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 30, 2019 04:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Godfrey Phillips India Q4 profit fall 18% to Rs 35.36 crore

The company had reported a profit of Rs 43.11 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago.

Cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips India on May 30 reported a 17.97 percent decline in standalone profit to Rs 35.36 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2019 due to impairment charges.

Its total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 672.76 crore, up 14.75 percent as against Rs 586.27 crore for the corresponding period a year ago, Godfrey Phillips said in a BSE filing.

During the quarter, the company made a provision of Rs 15.08 crore for impairment of investment value in wholly-owned foreign subsidiary Flavors and More Inc (F&M) due to closure of the business operations.

The board of directors of the company have recommended a dividend of Rs 10 per share for financial year 2018-19.

Shares of Godfrey Phillips India were trading 4.98 percent lower at Rs 943 apiece on the BSE.
First Published on May 30, 2019 03:59 pm

