    Go Fashion Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 165.75 crore, up 47.89% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 12:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Go Fashion India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 165.75 crore in September 2022 up 47.89% from Rs. 112.08 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.27 crore in September 2022 up 3.57% from Rs. 18.61 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.28 crore in September 2022 up 29.86% from Rs. 40.26 crore in September 2021.

    Go Fashion EPS has increased to Rs. 3.57 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.56 in September 2021.

    Go Fashion shares closed at 1,330.45 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 32.53% returns over the last 6 months

    
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations165.75165.20112.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations165.75165.20112.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials48.9146.9029.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods35.9322.4510.84
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-28.50-14.64-0.84
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.1123.7118.25
    Depreciation20.6618.7616.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses34.9733.6818.69
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.6834.3418.40
    Other Income2.943.685.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.6238.0223.47
    Interest6.856.085.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.7731.9318.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax24.7731.9318.09
    Tax5.507.50-0.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.2724.4418.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.2724.4418.61
    Equity Share Capital54.0154.0154.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.574.523.56
    Diluted EPS3.574.523.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.574.523.44
    Diluted EPS3.574.523.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

