GMM Pfaudler Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 171.35 crore, up 30.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 171.35 crore in June 2021 up 30.91% from Rs. 130.90 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.85 crore in June 2021 up 58.1% from Rs. 16.35 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.57 crore in June 2021 up 68.38% from Rs. 26.47 crore in June 2020.

GMM Pfaudler EPS has increased to Rs. 17.68 in June 2021 from Rs. 11.19 in June 2020.

GMM Pfaudler shares closed at 4,667.15 on August 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 26.25% returns over the last 6 months and -22.52% over the last 12 months.