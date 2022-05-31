English
    Global Vectra Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 92.79 crore, up 9.17% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2022 / 01:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Global Vectra Helicorp are:

    Net Sales at Rs 92.79 crore in March 2022 up 9.17% from Rs. 84.99 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.89 crore in March 2022 up 228.84% from Rs. 7.68 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.62 crore in March 2022 up 152.65% from Rs. 14.89 crore in March 2021.

    Global Vectra EPS has increased to Rs. 7.06 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.48 in March 2021.

    Global Vectra shares closed at 44.80 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.42% returns over the last 6 months and -10.58% over the last 12 months.

    Global Vectra Helicorp
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations92.7988.9684.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations92.7988.9684.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.3720.3821.08
    Depreciation17.9920.2720.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses62.3844.9861.79
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.963.33-18.41
    Other Income29.592.6212.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.635.95-5.65
    Interest3.724.583.93
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.911.37-9.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax15.911.37-9.58
    Tax6.024.84-1.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.89-3.47-7.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.89-3.47-7.68
    Equity Share Capital14.0014.0014.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.06-2.48-5.48
    Diluted EPS7.06-2.48-5.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.06-2.48-5.48
    Diluted EPS7.06-2.48-5.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2022 12:52 pm
