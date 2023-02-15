Global Vectra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 109.32 crore, up 22.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 109.32 crore in December 2022 up 22.88% from Rs. 88.96 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.86 crore in December 2022 down 11.24% from Rs. 3.47 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.19 crore in December 2022 down 15.37% from Rs. 26.22 crore in December 2021.

Global Vectra shares closed at 53.65 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 11.08% returns over the last 6 months and -0.09% over the last 12 months.