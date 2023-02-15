English
    Global Vectra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 109.32 crore, up 22.88% Y-o-Y

    February 15, 2023 / 04:31 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Global Vectra Helicorp are:

    Net Sales at Rs 109.32 crore in December 2022 up 22.88% from Rs. 88.96 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.86 crore in December 2022 down 11.24% from Rs. 3.47 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.19 crore in December 2022 down 15.37% from Rs. 26.22 crore in December 2021.

    Global Vectra shares closed at 53.65 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 11.08% returns over the last 6 months and -0.09% over the last 12 months.

    Global Vectra Helicorp
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations109.3291.7588.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations109.3291.7588.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.9025.4520.38
    Depreciation19.2719.7720.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses64.9554.0644.98
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.19-7.533.33
    Other Income1.731.452.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.92-6.085.95
    Interest5.714.344.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.79-10.421.37
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.79-10.421.37
    Tax1.081.114.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.86-11.52-3.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.86-11.52-3.47
    Equity Share Capital14.0014.0014.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.76-8.23-2.48
    Diluted EPS-2.76-8.23-2.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.76-8.23-2.48
    Diluted EPS-2.76-8.23-2.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Global Vectra #Global Vectra Helicorp #Results #Transport & Logistics
    first published: Feb 15, 2023 04:22 pm