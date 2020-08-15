172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|glenmark-pharmaceuticals-q1-net-jumps-over-two-fold-to-rs-254-crore-5707011.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Network18 Presents

partnered by

  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-

Network18 Presents

  • partnered by
  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 15, 2020 12:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q1 net jumps over two-fold to Rs 254 crore

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 109.28 crore for the April-June period of 2019-20.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Friday posted an over two-fold increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 254.04 crore for the quarter ended June.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 109.28 crore for the April-June period of 2019-20.

Consolidated revenue stood at Rs 2,344.78 crore for the first quarter, as compared to Rs 2,322.87 crore in the year-ago period, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

Close

"It has been a challenging quarter across all markets due to the ongoing pandemic. Despite the difficult operating environment, we managed to record sales growth for the organisation.

related news

"We focussed on controlling costs on all fronts and will continue with these efforts for the remaining part of the financial year," Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Chairman and MD Glenn Saldanha said.

The company was the first entity in the country to launch Favipiravir for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19, he noted.

"Today thanks to Glenmark's clinical trials, many other companies could also launch this molecule, thereby reducing cost of treatment. Our fight against COVID-19 will continue and we will continue to innovate in this space to explore other promising treatment options," Saldanha said.

The company's formulation sales in the domestic market during the first quarter rose to Rs 779.89 crore from Rs 752.21 crore in the same period of previous fiscal, up 3.68 percent.

Further, US-based Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc reported revenue of Rs 742.64 crore for the first quarter as against Rs 730.89 crore in the year-ago period.
First Published on Aug 14, 2020 10:08 pm

tags #Business #Glenmark Pharmaceuticals #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.