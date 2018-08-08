GlaxoSmith Con standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 1,107.14 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,107.14 1,179.58 985.34 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,107.14 1,179.58 985.34 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 309.08 315.90 316.76 Purchase of Traded Goods 24.88 32.53 29.89 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.90 25.27 -4.04 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 167.97 137.59 133.75 Depreciation 14.70 14.54 17.01 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses 143.89 169.26 127.84 R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 228.13 249.00 214.79 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 215.59 235.49 149.34 Other Income 96.45 84.17 55.69 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 312.04 319.66 205.03 Interest 0.18 0.77 0.54 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 311.86 318.89 204.49 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 311.86 318.89 204.49 Tax 111.42 107.08 72.26 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 200.44 211.81 132.23 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 200.44 211.81 132.23 Equity Share Capital 42.06 42.06 42.06 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 47.66 50.36 31.44 Diluted EPS 47.66 50.36 31.44 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 47.66 50.36 31.44 Diluted EPS 47.66 50.36 31.44 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited