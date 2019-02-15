GlaxoSmith Con Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,116.82 crore, up 7.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,116.82 crore in December 2018 up 7.94% from Rs. 1,034.67 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 221.06 crore in December 2018 up 35.07% from Rs. 163.66 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 362.78 crore in December 2018 up 35.27% from Rs. 268.19 crore in December 2017.

GlaxoSmith Con EPS has increased to Rs. 52.56 in December 2018 from Rs. 38.91 in December 2017.

GlaxoSmith Con shares closed at 7,488.25 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given 11.05% returns over the last 6 months and 16.42% over the last 12 months.