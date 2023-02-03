English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    GIC Housing Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 280.81 crore, down 3.71% Y-o-Y

    February 03, 2023 / 04:32 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GIC Housing Finance are:Net Sales at Rs 280.81 crore in December 2022 down 3.71% from Rs. 291.64 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.41 crore in December 2022 down 14.53% from Rs. 76.53 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 268.46 crore in December 2022 up 138.65% from Rs. 112.49 crore in December 2021.
    GIC Housing Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.15 in December 2022 from Rs. 14.21 in December 2021.GIC Housing Fin shares closed at 190.45 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 38.16% returns over the last 6 months and 17.24% over the last 12 months.
    GIC Housing Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations278.74275.91289.36
    Other Operating Income2.073.032.28
    Total Income From Operations280.81278.94291.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.9212.70172.24
    Depreciation2.002.033.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-13.445.73-0.65
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.3411.678.90
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax262.99246.81108.10
    Other Income3.471.921.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax266.46248.73109.44
    Interest178.25175.5611.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax88.2173.1797.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax88.2173.1797.99
    Tax22.8016.8521.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities65.4156.3276.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period65.4156.3276.53
    Equity Share Capital53.8553.8553.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.1510.4614.21
    Diluted EPS12.1510.4614.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.1510.4614.21
    Diluted EPS12.1510.4614.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited