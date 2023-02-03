GIC Housing Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 280.81 crore, down 3.71% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 278.74 275.91 289.36 Other Operating Income 2.07 3.03 2.28 Total Income From Operations 280.81 278.94 291.64 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 13.92 12.70 172.24 Depreciation 2.00 2.03 3.05 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -13.44 5.73 -0.65 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 15.34 11.67 8.90 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 262.99 246.81 108.10 Other Income 3.47 1.92 1.34 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 266.46 248.73 109.44 Interest 178.25 175.56 11.45 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 88.21 73.17 97.99 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 88.21 73.17 97.99 Tax 22.80 16.85 21.46 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 65.41 56.32 76.53 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 65.41 56.32 76.53 Equity Share Capital 53.85 53.85 53.85 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 12.15 10.46 14.21 Diluted EPS 12.15 10.46 14.21 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 12.15 10.46 14.21 Diluted EPS 12.15 10.46 14.21 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited