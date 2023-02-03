GIC Housing Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 280.81 crore, down 3.71% Y-o-Y
February 03, 2023 / 04:32 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GIC Housing Finance are:Net Sales at Rs 280.81 crore in December 2022 down 3.71% from Rs. 291.64 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.41 crore in December 2022 down 14.53% from Rs. 76.53 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 268.46 crore in December 2022 up 138.65% from Rs. 112.49 crore in December 2021.
GIC Housing Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.15 in December 2022 from Rs. 14.21 in December 2021.
|GIC Housing Fin shares closed at 190.45 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 38.16% returns over the last 6 months and 17.24% over the last 12 months.
|GIC Housing Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|278.74
|275.91
|289.36
|Other Operating Income
|2.07
|3.03
|2.28
|Total Income From Operations
|280.81
|278.94
|291.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.92
|12.70
|172.24
|Depreciation
|2.00
|2.03
|3.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|-13.44
|5.73
|-0.65
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|15.34
|11.67
|8.90
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|262.99
|246.81
|108.10
|Other Income
|3.47
|1.92
|1.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|266.46
|248.73
|109.44
|Interest
|178.25
|175.56
|11.45
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|88.21
|73.17
|97.99
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|88.21
|73.17
|97.99
|Tax
|22.80
|16.85
|21.46
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|65.41
|56.32
|76.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|65.41
|56.32
|76.53
|Equity Share Capital
|53.85
|53.85
|53.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.15
|10.46
|14.21
|Diluted EPS
|12.15
|10.46
|14.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.15
|10.46
|14.21
|Diluted EPS
|12.15
|10.46
|14.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
