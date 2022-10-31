GEE Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 100.81 crore, up 22.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 100.81 crore in September 2022 up 22.97% from Rs. 81.98 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.49 crore in September 2022 up 33.91% from Rs. 3.35 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.61 crore in September 2022 up 24.96% from Rs. 6.89 crore in September 2021.

GEE EPS has increased to Rs. 1.73 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.29 in September 2021.

GEE shares closed at 81.90 on October 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given 15.60% returns over the last 6 months and 24.00% over the last 12 months.