GE T&D India Q4 PAT seen up 10.9% YoY to Rs. 30.8 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Capital Goods sector. The brokerage house expects GE T&D India to report net profit at Rs. 30.8 crore up 10.9% year-on-year (down 41.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 27.6 percent Y-o-Y (down 11.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,038.7 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 601.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 26 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 83.4 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.