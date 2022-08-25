GDL Leasing Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, up 3.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in June 2022 up 3.48% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022 up 16% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.

GDL Leasing EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2021.