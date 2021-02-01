GCCL Infrastruc Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, down 40.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in December 2020 down 40.37% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020 up 100.38% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020 up 113.95% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2019.

GCCL Infrastruc EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.82 in December 2019.