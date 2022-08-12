Gayatri Project Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 282.56 crore, down 68.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 282.56 crore in June 2022 down 68.5% from Rs. 897.09 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 391.90 crore in June 2022 down 1810.57% from Rs. 22.91 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 267.18 crore in June 2022 down 343.84% from Rs. 109.57 crore in June 2021.

Gayatri Project shares closed at 15.05 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -43.21% returns over the last 6 months and -61.56% over the last 12 months.