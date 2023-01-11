English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: LIVE | Joshimath Crisis: Why Is The Hill Town Sinking?
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Gateway Distriparks Q3 PAT seen up 9.5% YoY to Rs. 53 cr: Sharekhan

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 7 percent Y-o-Y (up 4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 374 crore, according to Sharekhan.

    Broker Research
    January 11, 2023 / 02:31 PM IST
    Gateway Distriparks RE | General Insurance Corporation of India sold 1,95,555 RE shares at Rs 12.55 per share. (Image: gateway-distriparks.com)

    Gateway Distriparks RE | General Insurance Corporation of India sold 1,95,555 RE shares at Rs 12.55 per share. (Image: gateway-distriparks.com)

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 22) earnings estimates for the Logistics sector. The brokerage house expects Gateway Distriparks to report net profit at Rs. 53 crore up 9.5% year-on-year (down 10.9% quarter-on-quarter).

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 7 percent Y-o-Y (up 4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 374 crore, according to Sharekhan.

    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (OPM) are likely to fall by 54 percent Y-o-Y (down 47 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 26.2 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Sharekhan_Infra
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #Gateway Distriparks #logistics #Result Poll #Sharekhan
    first published: Jan 11, 2023 02:31 pm