Garware Poly Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 227.05 crore, up 3.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 227.05 crore in March 2019 up 3.6% from Rs. 219.17 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.35 crore in March 2019 up 62.93% from Rs. 12.49 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.22 crore in March 2019 up 28.68% from Rs. 27.37 crore in March 2018.

Garware Poly EPS has increased to Rs. 8.76 in March 2019 from Rs. 5.38 in March 2018.

Garware Poly shares closed at 233.70 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given -2.12% returns over the last 6 months and 55.64% over the last 12 months.