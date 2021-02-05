Garware Poly Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 254.70 crore, up 30.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 254.70 crore in December 2020 up 30.93% from Rs. 194.53 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.45 crore in December 2020 up 216.93% from Rs. 10.87 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.21 crore in December 2020 up 137.81% from Rs. 26.16 crore in December 2019.

Garware Poly EPS has increased to Rs. 14.83 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.68 in December 2019.

Garware Poly shares closed at 464.55 on February 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 105.87% returns over the last 6 months and 116.57% over the last 12 months.