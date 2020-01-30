Garware Poly Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 201.80 crore, down 13.61% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Garware Polyester are:

Net Sales at Rs 201.80 crore in December 2019 down 13.61% from Rs. 233.59 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.37 crore in December 2019 down 21.26% from Rs. 14.44 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.07 crore in December 2019 down 11.1% from Rs. 30.45 crore in December 2018.

Garware Poly EPS has increased to Rs. 4.89 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2018.

Garware Poly shares closed at 265.45 on January 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given 24.30% returns over the last 6 months and 23.09% over the last 12 months.