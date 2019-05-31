Garden Silk Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 867.57 crore, up 11.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 867.57 crore in March 2019 up 11.22% from Rs. 780.08 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.33 crore in March 2019 up 56.09% from Rs. 21.25 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.95 crore in March 2019 up 24.64% from Rs. 45.69 crore in March 2018.

Garden Silk shares closed at 18.65 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -7.90% returns over the last 6 months and -40.79% over the last 12 months.