Garden Silk Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 867.57 crore, up 11.22% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Garden Silk Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 867.57 crore in March 2019 up 11.22% from Rs. 780.08 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.33 crore in March 2019 up 56.09% from Rs. 21.25 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.95 crore in March 2019 up 24.64% from Rs. 45.69 crore in March 2018.
Garden Silk shares closed at 18.65 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -7.90% returns over the last 6 months and -40.79% over the last 12 months.
|
|Garden Silk Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|867.57
|776.17
|780.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|867.57
|776.17
|780.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|617.93
|574.08
|635.19
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.58
|1.79
|23.27
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|31.10
|40.31
|-94.95
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|29.49
|30.17
|28.29
|Depreciation
|15.90
|16.35
|17.58
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|131.20
|114.25
|144.72
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|39.36
|-0.77
|25.98
|Other Income
|1.70
|0.58
|2.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|41.05
|-0.19
|28.11
|Interest
|50.38
|54.41
|49.36
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.33
|-54.59
|-21.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.33
|-54.59
|-21.25
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.33
|-54.59
|-21.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.33
|-54.59
|-21.25
|Equity Share Capital
|42.08
|42.08
|42.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.22
|-12.97
|-5.05
|Diluted EPS
|-2.22
|-12.97
|-5.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.22
|-12.97
|-5.05
|Diluted EPS
|-2.22
|-12.97
|-5.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited