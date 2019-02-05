Garden Silk Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 776.17 crore, down 7.88% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Garden Silk Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 776.17 crore in December 2018 down 7.88% from Rs. 842.56 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 54.59 crore in December 2018 down 2618.51% from Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.16 crore in December 2018 down 73.21% from Rs. 60.31 crore in December 2017.
Garden Silk shares closed at 19.65 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given -35.26% returns over the last 6 months and -47.32% over the last 12 months.
|
|Garden Silk Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|776.17
|920.84
|842.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|776.17
|920.84
|842.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|574.08
|739.74
|617.83
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.79
|20.72
|18.19
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|40.31
|-74.36
|-6.56
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|30.17
|35.92
|32.95
|Depreciation
|16.35
|16.78
|16.44
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|114.25
|161.46
|122.19
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.77
|20.59
|41.53
|Other Income
|0.58
|16.38
|2.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.19
|36.97
|43.87
|Interest
|54.41
|50.43
|45.88
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-54.59
|-13.46
|-2.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-54.59
|-13.46
|-2.01
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-54.59
|-13.46
|-2.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-54.59
|-13.46
|-2.01
|Equity Share Capital
|42.08
|42.08
|42.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.97
|-3.20
|-0.48
|Diluted EPS
|-12.97
|-3.20
|-0.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.97
|-3.20
|-0.48
|Diluted EPS
|-12.97
|-3.20
|-0.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited