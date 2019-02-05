Garden Silk Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 776.17 crore, down 7.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 776.17 crore in December 2018 down 7.88% from Rs. 842.56 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 54.59 crore in December 2018 down 2618.51% from Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.16 crore in December 2018 down 73.21% from Rs. 60.31 crore in December 2017.

Garden Silk shares closed at 19.65 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given -35.26% returns over the last 6 months and -47.32% over the last 12 months.