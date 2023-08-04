Ganesha Ecosph Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 231.82 crore, down 20.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 231.82 crore in June 2023 down 20.87% from Rs. 292.95 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.67 crore in June 2023 down 43.3% from Rs. 15.29 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.36 crore in June 2023 down 25.02% from Rs. 29.82 crore in June 2022.

Ganesha Ecosph EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.97 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.00 in June 2022.

Ganesha Ecosph shares closed at 1,007.80 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.82% returns over the last 6 months and 64.35% over the last 12 months.