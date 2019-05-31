Galaxy Commerci Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, down 2.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in March 2019 down 2.53% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2019 up 346.86% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2019 up 245% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2018.

Galaxy Commerci EPS has increased to Rs. 3.87 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.87 in March 2018.

Galaxy Commerci shares closed at 10.00 on June 08, 2016 (BSE)