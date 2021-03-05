English
Galaxy Commerci Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 99.91% Y-o-Y

March 05, 2021 / 10:45 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Latent Light Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in December 2020 down 99.91% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020 down 109.4% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020 down 106.12% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2019.

Galaxy Commerci shares closed at 10.00 on June 08, 2016 (BSE)

Latent Light Finance
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations0.000.000.43
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.000.000.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.000.030.00
Depreciation0.000.000.01
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses0.030.04--
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses----0.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.03-0.080.39
Other Income----0.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.03-0.080.48
Interest----0.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.03-0.080.37
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.03-0.080.37
Tax--0.000.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.03-0.080.35
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.03-0.080.35
Equity Share Capital1.211.211.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.26-0.652.93
Diluted EPS-0.26-0.652.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.26-0.652.93
Diluted EPS-0.26-0.652.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Galaxy Commerci #Latent Light Finance #Results
first published: Mar 5, 2021 10:37 am

