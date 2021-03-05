Galaxy Commerci Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 99.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in December 2020 down 99.91% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020 down 109.4% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020 down 106.12% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2019.

Galaxy Commerci shares closed at 10.00 on June 08, 2016 (BSE)