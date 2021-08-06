GAIL - Short-term hiccups, long-term story intact

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

GAIL (CMP Rs 142.1, Market Capitalisation: Rs 68,708 Crore) has reported June-quarter revenues at Rs 17,384 crore (up 11.8 per cent QoQ), which are in line with expectations, driven by strong realisations in gas marketing, LPH & other hydrocarbon segments. The EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) at Rs 2,411 crore (down 6 per cent QoQ ), however, was impacted by COVID-19 restrictions, rising input gas cost and weak margins in the petrochemical segment. Q1FY22 Performance Natural gas transmission volumes fell by...