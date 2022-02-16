Future Retail Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,815.68 crore, up 86.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,815.68 crore in December 2021 up 86.86% from Rs. 1,506.87 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,063.36 crore in December 2021 down 25.56% from Rs. 846.92 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 309.93 crore in December 2021 down 309.31% from Rs. 75.72 crore in December 2020.

Future Retail shares closed at 46.00 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -3.26% returns over the last 6 months and -40.99% over the last 12 months.