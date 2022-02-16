Future Retail Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,815.68 crore, up 86.86% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Future Retail are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,815.68 crore in December 2021 up 86.86% from Rs. 1,506.87 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,063.36 crore in December 2021 down 25.56% from Rs. 846.92 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 309.93 crore in December 2021 down 309.31% from Rs. 75.72 crore in December 2020.
Future Retail shares closed at 46.00 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -3.26% returns over the last 6 months and -40.99% over the last 12 months.
|Future Retail
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,815.68
|2,368.79
|1,506.87
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,815.68
|2,368.79
|1,506.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2,221.79
|1,745.61
|852.83
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|97.37
|272.20
|303.29
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|215.56
|159.48
|167.33
|Depreciation
|409.14
|413.45
|368.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|601.87
|545.54
|296.78
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-730.05
|-767.49
|-481.48
|Other Income
|10.98
|15.00
|37.64
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-719.07
|-752.49
|-443.84
|Interest
|344.29
|364.50
|403.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1,063.36
|-1,116.99
|-846.92
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1,063.36
|-1,116.99
|-846.92
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1,063.36
|-1,116.99
|-846.92
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1,063.36
|-1,116.99
|-846.92
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1,063.36
|-1,116.99
|-846.92
|Equity Share Capital
|108.46
|108.46
|108.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-19.61
|-20.60
|-15.64
|Diluted EPS
|-19.61
|-20.60
|-15.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-19.61
|-20.60
|-15.64
|Diluted EPS
|-19.61
|-20.60
|-15.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited