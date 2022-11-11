English
    Future Consumer Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 100.44 crore, down 77.68% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 11:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Future Consumer are:

    Net Sales at Rs 100.44 crore in September 2022 down 77.68% from Rs. 450.00 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 142.26 crore in September 2022 down 458.89% from Rs. 25.45 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.60 crore in September 2022 down 165.34% from Rs. 8.57 crore in September 2021.

    Future Consumer shares closed at 1.65 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.25% returns over the last 6 months and -76.43% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations100.44104.27450.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations100.44104.27450.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.603.9828.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods73.4992.13366.80
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.9515.08-2.97
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.4210.0813.55
    Depreciation9.2010.7812.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.2922.3139.37
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-22.51-50.10-8.33
    Other Income7.715.513.96
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-14.80-44.59-4.37
    Interest13.2913.3816.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-28.08-57.97-20.57
    Exceptional Items-115.11-29.48--
    P/L Before Tax-143.19-87.45-20.57
    Tax-2.295.490.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-140.89-92.95-20.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-140.89-92.95-20.74
    Minority Interest0.00--0.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.38-2.20-4.72
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-142.26-95.14-25.45
    Equity Share Capital1,190.151,190.151,184.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.20-0.48-0.13
    Diluted EPS-7.20-0.48-0.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.20-0.48-0.13
    Diluted EPS-7.20-0.48-0.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 11, 2022 11:15 am