English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : CA Business Leaders 40Under40 Awards registration is LIVE
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Fusion Micro Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 439.68 crore, up 69.51% Y-o-Y

    November 30, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fusion Micro Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 439.68 crore in September 2022 up 69.51% from Rs. 259.39 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 95.06 crore in September 2022 up 2860.36% from Rs. 3.21 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 285.09 crore in September 2022 up 133.28% from Rs. 122.21 crore in September 2021.

    Fusion Micro EPS has increased to Rs. 11.48 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.38 in September 2021.

    Fusion Micro shares closed at 366.15 on November 29, 2022 (NSE)

    Fusion Micro Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations439.68342.72
    Other Operating Income----
    Total Income From Operations439.68342.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----
    Purchase of Traded Goods----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----
    Power & Fuel----
    Employees Cost79.7172.23
    Depreciation1.681.48
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies61.1820.06
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses26.3623.36
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax270.77225.59
    Other Income12.6417.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax283.41243.32
    Interest157.33143.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax126.08100.13
    Exceptional Items----
    P/L Before Tax126.08100.13
    Tax31.0225.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities95.0675.10
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period95.0675.10
    Equity Share Capital82.8182.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.489.07
    Diluted EPS11.368.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.489.07
    Diluted EPS11.368.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Others #Fusion Micro #Fusion Micro Finance #Results
    first published: Nov 30, 2022 09:11 am