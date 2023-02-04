English
    Foods and Inns Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 199.09 crore, up 63.73% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:44 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Foods and Inns are:

    Net Sales at Rs 199.09 crore in December 2022 up 63.73% from Rs. 121.59 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.25 crore in December 2022 up 3714.78% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.56 crore in December 2022 up 95.07% from Rs. 10.54 crore in December 2021.

    Foods and Inns
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations199.09245.07121.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations199.09245.07121.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials96.32218.9244.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.100.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks41.68-63.4434.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.1511.227.19
    Depreciation3.513.523.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses33.6050.5926.79
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.8324.175.11
    Other Income2.220.462.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.0524.647.27
    Interest7.096.065.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.9618.581.74
    Exceptional Items5.040.17--
    P/L Before Tax15.0018.751.74
    Tax3.654.861.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.3513.890.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.3513.890.57
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.10-0.14-0.28
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates11.2513.750.30
    Equity Share Capital5.035.035.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.242.730.06
    Diluted EPS2.002.690.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.242.730.06
    Diluted EPS2.002.690.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
